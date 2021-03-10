CTS Eventim’s Slate Of German Music Festivals Canceled For 2021

MUNICH, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — German concert giant CTS Eventim announced that its portfolio of German music festivals, including Rock am Ring, and Rock im Park, have been canceled for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from CTS Eventim said the decision to pull the plug on the 2021 edition of the events was made due to continuing uncertainty about the pandemic, which has been surging again in Central Europe in recent days.

The cancellations impact some of the biggest summer music festivals in Germany, and the full list of affected events include Deichbrand, Hurricane, Southside, Rock am Ring, Rock im Park, and SonneMondSterne, which all take place in Germany, and Greenfield, which is held in Switzerland.

“We very much regret the cancellation and share the disappointment of everyone involved. But safety and protection of the health of fans, artists, festival teams and partners take priority. It is also clear, however, that the uncertain situation continues to exacerbate the dramatic economic situation in the live music industry. We are working on many levels to ensure that live culture can return to the stage as quickly and safely as possible,” said CTS Eventim CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg.

“2021 should actually be the summer of the reunion and the festival organizers have invested a lot of work and time in hygiene and infection protection concepts to make this possible. In view of the ongoing epidemic situation and the associated requirements, however, we now have to accept with a heavy heart that festivals of this magnitude are not yet feasible at the moment. We are therefore now turning our attention to the festival summer 2022 and want to make it unforgettable for all of us,” added Dr. Frithjof Pils, managing director of Eventim Live.