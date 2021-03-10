The Killers Reschedule UK Stadium Run For 2022

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — American indie rock band The Killers have again been forced to reschedule their upcoming stadium tour of Ireland and the UK, pushing dates back to the late spring and early summer of 2022.

The tour, which was originally scheduled for the summer of 2020, was first delayed until this year when it was supposed to kick off in May, but is now scheduled to get underway at Keepmoat Stadium in Doncaster, England, on May 24, 2022.

The new itinerary also includes an extra date set for Falkirk Stadium on June 7th, expanding the tour’s previously scheduled stop there.

“UK and Ireland friends… We’re sorry, but there’s no way around this. These will be the same great shows, but we have to move them to next year. All tickets will be honored, so we really hope you can still join us,” the Killers wrote in announcing the postponement.

The Killers are touring in support of their latest studio album Imploding the Mirage, which they released last summer. Blossom, Summer, Manic Street Preachers, and Supergrass are providing support on select dates for the run.

The Killers rescheduled UK/Ireland tour

May 24, 2022 – Keepmoat Stadium – Doncaster

May 26, 2022 – Ashton Gate Stadium – Bristol

May 28, 2022 – Ricoh Stadium – Coventry

May 30, 2022 – St. Mary’s Stadium – Southhampton

June 1, 2022 – Riverside Stadium – Middlesbrough

June 3, 2022 – Emirates Stadium – London

June 4, 2022 – Emirates Stadium – London

June 6, 2022 – Falkirk Stadium – Falkirk

June 7, 2022 – Falkirk Stadium – Falkirk

June 9, 2022 – Carrow Road Stadium – Norwich

June 11, 2022 – Emirates Old Trafford – Manchester

June 14, 2022 – Malahide Castle – Dublin

June 15, 2022 – Malahide Castle – Dublin