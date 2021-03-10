Lineup Announced For The 2021 Edition Of The Life Is Beautiful Festival

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Billie Eilish, Green Day, and Tame Impala have been announced as the headliners for the Life Is Beautiful festival when it returns to downtown Las Vegas in September, after taking a year off due to COVID-19.

The fest, which is scheduled for September 17-19 in downtown Las Vegas, is one of the first major events in North America to announce rescheduled dates for 2021.

Other artists on the bill for this year include Dillon Francis, A$AP Rocky, Modest Mouse, HAIM, Young Thug, Glass Animals, FISHER, St. Vincent, 6LACK, Ludacris, and Don Toliver, among numerous others.

Tickets for the festival go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 12, and will set you back $330+ fees for a general admission pass, and start at $685 for a VIP experience, all the way up to $2995 for a 3-day all in pass.