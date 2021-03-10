Maree Hamblion Named SVP A&R At Sony Music Publishing

SYDNEY, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing announced the promotion of Maree Hamblion to Senior Vice President, International A&R.

In her new role, Maree’s portfolio includes spearheading international A&R, discovering and signing songwriters and developing opportunities for the publisher’s existing slate of talent.

Based in the SMP’s Australia office, Maree will report to Johnny Tennander, Managing Director of Scandinavia and SVP A&R, Europe, and Damian Trotter Sony Music Publishing’s Managing Director of Australia.

Maree got her start in the music publishing industry at EMI Music Publishing’s office in Sydney in 1995 and spent two decades at the label. She joined Sony/ATV in 2012 as part of the EMI merger and has worked in a senior A&R role since. She was promoted to Joint Head of A&R in 2015.

I look forward to continue working with Damian, who has been extremely supportive and encouraging over the last 7 years and I’m excited to work more closely with Johnny in our Scandinavian office, while also building upon my existing relationships with global affiliates to keep delivering opportunities to all Sony Music Publishing songwriters,” said Hamblion.

“Maree really puts the songwriter first in everything she does and she is one of the most passionate A&R’s I’ve ever worked with. She has already done so much for the company, and with an increased international focus, she will continue to bring fantastic value to our A&R teams and roster around the world,” added Tennander.