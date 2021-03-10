Graham Martin, Diony Sepulveda, And Kimberly Schon Launch Grandview Music Management

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran talent execs Graham Martin, Diony Sepulveda, and Kimberly Schon have partnered to launch a new management company, Grandview Music.

The new Los Angeles-based venture will focus initially on artist management, with plans to offer additional services in the future. At launch, the company’s roster includes Rise Against, The Story So Far, Pepper, Quicksand, Bad Child, Militarie Gun, Asking Alexandria, Motionless In White, Lowlives, and The Messenger Birds.

Martin, whose resume includes A&R roles at Interscope Geffen A&M Records, and artist management at Velvet Hammer Music, and most recently, the full-service management partnership GRNDVW, will serve as the company’s CEO. The new venture is an extension of his previous management entity, GRNDVW.

“Diony, Kim and I have a deep passion for what we do and strive to work with culturally relevant artists, while building a music company that reaches far beyond the status quo of what an artist management company is. When one door closes, another always opens and I couldn’t think of two better people to join me on this journey.” said Martin.

Sepulveda, who got his start in the industry working on the Vans Warped Tour, and has since managed acts such as Pennywise, and Avenged Sevenfold, will serve as President.

“I have been lucky enough to work alongside some of the most respected and innovative industry professionals and artists the last 20+ years,” notes Sepulveda. “It’s an honor to be working with Graham and Kim as I have incredible respect for what they have accomplished in their careers. I’m very excited for this next chapter of creating a new unique modern music company with my friends.,” added Sepulveda.

Kimberly Schon, who has had roles at Virgin Records and Sony BMG, and on the management side of the business at 5B Artist Management, will assume the role of Executive Vice President.

“I got into this business with the goal of helping foster the voice of the next generation of artists. It’s very rare that in this journey you get to join forces with such extraordinarily talented, like-minded, and passionate friends as Graham and Diony,” adds Schon. “To get to do this with both of them is a dream come true. The veracity in our commitment to do better will be apparent in how we approach the artist management space.”