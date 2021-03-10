The Finalists Announced For The International Songwriting Competition 2020

(CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of the International Songwriting Competition announced the finalists for the 2020 edition of the annual competition.

For 2020, a total of 324 finalists have been selected from the more than 26,000 submitted entries for the competition last year, representing songwriters from 158 countries throughout the world.

The competition is open to both amateur and professional songwriters and considers submissions from all genres of contemporary music.

Winners of the competition are eligible for a share of $150,000 in cash and prizes, including an overall Grand Prize of $25,000 in cash plus additional prizes.

The 2020 winners will be selected by a panel of iconic recording artists and high-profile industry executives that includes the likes of Tom Waits, Dua Lipa, Tanya Tucker, and numerous others. On the industry side, the judges panel includes Roc Nation President Omar Grant, Capitol Music co-president Jo Charrington, Glassnote’s Daniel Glass, Atlas Music’s Richard Stumpf, and Warner Records Nate Albert, among others.

For a full list of the judges, check here: https://songwritingcompetition.com/judges

A full list of finalists is available here: https://songwritingcompetition.com/winners

Note: CelebrityAccess is a sponsor of the ISC.