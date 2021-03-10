The Bowery Presents Partners With Twitch For A Live Concert Series

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Venue operator and concert promoter Bowery Presents announced it has partnered with livestreaming service Twitch to produce a series of 30 livestreamed concerts.

Among the artists slated to headline the series are Amber Mark, Beach Bunny, brakence, Brian Fallon, Claud, Deer Tick, The Districts + Mannequin Pussy, Dreamer Boy, Gabriel Garzón-Montano, Gus Dapperton, Hamilton Leithauser, Jamila Woods, KennyHoopla, Mac Ayres, Marc Rebillet, Marco Benevento, Michael Brun, MICHELLE, Orion Sun, Ritt Momney, SHAED, and Spencer.

The concert series, which kicks off on April 1st starting with a show at Brooklyn Steel, will feature both live music as well as artist interactions such as live charts with the audience.

“The Bowery Presents is eager to return to producing concerts for artists and fans later this year, and this partnership with our friends at Twitch will allow us to welcome both artists and our team back to our venues sooner than we anticipated,” said Jim Glancy and John Moore, partners at The Bowery Presents.

“The Bowery Presents has built some of the most iconic New York City destinations for live performances. We are excited to provide a home for this upcoming 30-show live streaming series, and get fans back in the virtual ‘door’ of venues like Brooklyn Steel,” said Brian Rucker, Director of Premium Music Content at Twitch. “The Bowery Presents is also known for working closely with musicians to help develop their careers. Through Twitch’s live and interactive streaming technology, we are dedicated to supporting this development by providing artists with a space to perform, make real money, and connect with fans.”

According to Bowery Presents, the full programming schedule for the concert series will be revealed in the coming weeks.