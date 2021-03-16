Patti-Anne Tarlton Named President of Live Nation’s Music Forward Foundation’s Board Of Directors

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Music Forward Foundation announced that Patti-Anne Tarlton, EVP, Live Nation and global lead at Ticketmaster, has been named president’ of the organization’s board of directors.

Tarlton succeeds Eric Lassen, former deputy general counsel, Live Nation as board president for the nonprofit, which provides young people with mentoring and educational opportunities to pursue careers in the music industry.

In addition to her work in Live Nation’s ticketing division, Tarlton also serves on a range of boards and advisories. She is a member of the Canadian Music and Broadcast Industry Hall of Fame, and participates in industry associations, conferences, and publications in North America and abroad.

“I want to continue to motivate young people to reach for their full potential and seek influential positions across the music industry,” said Tarlton. “I am honored to step into the president role and look forward to leading this board and staff in our mission to make the industry accessible, equitable, and inclusive to all.”

Music Forward also announced that Lori Lilly, Live Nation senior vice president of legal affairs has been newly elected to the board.

Lilly is a graduate of University of Southern California and has over 20 years of experience in legal affairs. She has served as legal counsel for Live Nation for over twelve years and represents the concert company in employment affairs.

“I am so pleased to join Music Forward’s board of directors,” said Lilly. “I have been inspired by Music Forward’s work for many years. Being able to be a part of its leadership is a natural extension of my relationship and a way for me to better empower the communities we serve.”

“The addition of Lori and the advancement of Patti-Anne is reflective of the evolution of the industry and the recognition that a diverse, inclusive industry is critical to ensuring its vitality,” Nurit Siegel Smith, executive director, Music Forward. “We look forward to their leadership and impact in expanding the influence of our transformative programs.”