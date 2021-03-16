Sally Dunstone Joins Primary Talent

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — ICM Partners announced that talent exec Sally Dunstone has joined the London-based Primary Talent as an agent in the concerts division, effective immediately.

Dunstone joins Primary Talent from X-Ray touring where she has toiled since 2014. Her C.V. also includes a stint at Live Nation.

Joining Dunstone in the transition to Primary Talent will be her roster, which includes Jack Harlow, who was nominated for a 2021 Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance and will appear on the March 27th episode of Saturday Night Live, as well as 2021 BRIT Awards Rising Star Nominee Rina Sawayama, Kelly Lee Owens, Places+Faces, Maxo Kream, Lancey Foux.

“What ICM and Primary have put together over the past year has not gone unnoticed in the Concerts world and I am excited to join the team with my talented roster of artists and keep the momentum going,” said Sally Dunstone.

“Sally is an agent I have admired and wanted to work with for a long time. She has an exciting contemporary roster of clients and has a huge future ahead of her” Matt Bates was named Head of International/Europe. “We are thrilled to welcome her into the ICM/ Primary family.”