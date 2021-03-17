Bandsintown PLUS Adds Apple TV App To Music Live Stream Subscription Offering

(Hypebot) — Bandsintown PLUS today an app for Apple TV. Available now in the Apple TV App Store, the Bandsintown PLUS iPhone and iPad Apple TV app offers easy access for subscribers to Bandsintown PLUS and its monthly slate of exclusive live shows and Q&As.

Fans with the Bandsintown app and a current Bandsintown PLUS subscription can download and access the new app. To subscribe to Bandsintown PLUS, go to plus.bandsintown.com.

A $9.99 monthly subscription get fans an “All Access Pass” to live shows produced exclusively for Bandsintown PLUS.

Each show features a live chat and host that brings together this growing virtual community of music lovers. Subscribers also get free access to exclusive live Q&As, an intimate experience not normally available at in-person concerts.

Upcoming live streaming shows and fan Q&As on Bandsintown PLUS include:

THURSDAY – MARCH 18, 2021

9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT Gabriel Garzon-Montano

FRIDAY – MARCH 19, 2021

9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT Charli XCX (featuring fan-filled surprises)

10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT ELIO

SATURDAY – MARCH 20, 2021

9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT Dam-Funk

THURSDAY – MARCH 25, 2021

9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT Peach Pit (a former Bandsintown Big Break artist)

10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT Frances Forever

FRIDAY – MARCH 26, 2021

9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT serpentwithfeet (celebrating his new album

Deacon on release day)

SATURDAY – MARCH 27, 2021

9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT The Microphones