Everything You Should Know About Spotify’s New Songwriter’s Hub, Notable

(Hypebot) — As part of its expansion of services to artists, Spotify’s Songwriter & Publishing Relations Team is debuting Notable, a new service for songwriters. Here, we break down what you need to know about this new tool.

This month, Spotify’s Songwriter & Publishing Relations Team introduced Notable, a new global home for songwriters, producers and publishers. Here’s what it is and why artists like you should absolutely know about it…

What is Notable?

The new Noteable site is a tool for the songwriting and publishing community to find resources and opportunities in the industry. It acts as a central location for all songwriter initiatives like Songwriter Pages, Spotify Publishing Analytics, the Songwriters Hub, and much more.From relevant products and services, new programs or video resources, or just chances to connect, Notable has all the Spotify insights you need to know, all in one place… Click To Tweet

Here, the music community can view videos from songwriters and check the latest news from Spotify and the industry, all in one place.

Songwriters can find new ways to share songs with fans and collaborators.

Producers can discover opportunities to create and connect with other visionaries.

Publishers get access to analytics to help them understand their catalog and land the best opportunities out there.

With Notable, you can also access videos with advice and insights from some of the best and brightest in the industry, like this one:

