Where To Find Detailed TikTok Analytics

(Hypebot) — For a platform as algorithm focused as TikTok, being able to find and utilize detailed analytics is important for bands and artists trying to successfully navigate the platform. Here, we look at a few tools which can help you find analytics on the often inscrutable network.

Driven by machine learning and a technical algorithm, TikTok thrives on data and metrics. Want to improve your content’s performance? Understanding your profile’s detailed analytics is the first step to improving your efforts. Luckily for you, there are some great online tools dedicated to helping you access just this. Here are some of the best platforms for TikTok analytics…

Where to Find Detailed Analytics for TikTok

TikTok Pro Account

TikTok offers its own analytics with the TikTok Pro Account. With it, your data-filled dashboard is separated into three main categories:

Overview

Content

Followers

By clicking through each tab, you’ll be able to see videos views, profile views, follower count, and follow demographics in terms of gender and geography.

If you don’t already have a Pro account, getting one is no problem. To switch to a Pro account, go to your privacy settings, click “Manage my account” and then “Switch to Pro Account” at the bottom.

Pentos is the only platform that allows you to track campaigns based on songs and videos rather than just users or hashtags. It doesn’t offer real-time data, but its analytics do revolve around songs and actual content which is a giant plus for musicians.

Melody Socials is a great tool that helps you search similar profiles on TikTok based on your specific criteria. It also provides updates in real-time, giving you the most up to date information possible. This helps artists like you discover new profiles with similar content and see how their analytics are performing compared to yours, what hashtags they frequent, etc. — With this data you can see what’s working and what isn’t within your category of content, whether that’s solely acoustic covers, funny skits, or mini performances.

TikTok’s Pro Account lets you see your own profile, but if you want to go even deeper, try Analisa.io. Analisa.io lets you analyze any public TikTok Profile or Hashtag to help you see how you stack up against the competition. With it, you can see metrics like:

Engagement Rate, Like Rate, and Comment Rate

Posting Activity and Audience Engagement

Most Used Caption Words and Most Used Hashtags

Top Tags and Mentions

Posts with Highest Engagement, Most Likes, and Most Comments

For those interested in tracking campaigns on the platform against competitors on the platform, Exolyt is the tool for you. Primarily used by influencers and marketing managers, this one is a great source to see exactly how others in the space are performing. With it, you can get a side by side analysis of all your data vs other accounts.

In Conclusion…

TikTok isn’t going anywhere anytime soon! Creators are finding new ways to improve their content all the time, and musicians like you have major potential to expand your reach further than ever with the help of TikTok analytics. Monthly active users on the app grew from 100 million to more than 130 million in the first three months of its launch. Now, there’s roughly 1.1 BILLION TikTok active monthly users around the world. Take advantage of this huge audience just waiting to be tapped.

