Bad Bunny Wins Artist Of The Year At The 6th Annual Latin American Music Awards

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — The Latin American Music Awards took place on Thursday night with Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Bad Bunny winning the award for Artist of the Year.

Bad Bunny went into the awards show on Thursday night with eight nominations and picked up wins for Album of the Year for his third studio album YHLQMDLG, as well as Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Urban Artist, and Favorite Album.

Brazilian singer and television host Anitta was named Favorite Female Artist, beating out a list of nominees that included Becky G, Karol G, Shakira, and Natti Natasha.

Mexican singer-songwriter Natanael Cano took home the trophy for New Artist of the Year, despite having released five studio albums in the past four years.

Reggaeton icon J. Balvin, who went into the awards show tied for the lead with 9 nominations, including picks for Artist and Album of the Year, as well as Favorite Male Artist, went home empty handed.

Karol G, who also picked up nine nominations this year, picked up wins for Song of the Year and Favorite Song of the Year for her hit “Tusa” which she recorded with Nicki Minaj.

This year, three special honors were presented to individuals with notable careers. Ozuna received the Extraordinary Evolution Award, Alejandro Fernandez was given the Icon Award and Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez received the Legend Award.

The 6th annual Latin American Music Awards took place at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, and aired live on Telemundo. The festivities were hosted by actor and model Jacqueline Bracamontes and featured performances by Karol G, Ozuna, Anitta, Pitbull, Ricky Martin and Carrie Underwood, who teamed up David Bisbal for a rendition of their hit “Tears of Gold.”

See the full list of winners (in bold) below.

Artist of the Year

• Anuel AA

• Bad Bunny

• Christian Nodal

• Daddy Yankee

• Eslabon Armado

• J Balvin

• Karol G

• Maluma

• Ozuna

• Sech

New Artist of the Year

• Camilo

• Eslabon Armado

• Los Dos Carnales

• Myke Towers

• Natanael Cano

• Rauw Alejandro

Song of the Year

• Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

• Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin – “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”

• Karol G, Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

• Maluma & The Weeknd – “Hawái”

Album of the Year

• Anuel AA – Emmanuel

• Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG

• J Balvin – Colores

• Natanael Cano – Corridos Tumbados

Favorite Artist – Female

• Anitta

• Becky G

• Karol G

• Natti Natasha

• Shakira

Favorite Artist – Male

• Anuel AA

• Bad Bunny

• Christian Nodal

• J Balvin

• Maluma

• Ozuna

Favorite Duo or Group

• Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

• Eslabon Armado

• Jowell & Randy

• Reik

Favorite Artist – Pop

• Camilo

• Enrique Iglesias

• Luis Fonsi

• Ricky Martin

• Shakira

Favorite Album – Pop

• Camilo – Por Primera Vez

• Kali Uchis – Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)

• Pedro Capó – Munay

• Reik – Ahora

Favorite Song – Pop

• Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna + J.Rey Soul – “Mamacita”

• Camilo – “Favorito”

• Reik, Farruko, Camilo – “Si Me Dices Que Sí”

• Ricky Martin – “Tiburones”

• Shakira & Anuel AA – “Me Gusta”

Favorite Solo Artist – Regional Mexican

• Carin Leon

• Christian Nodal

• El Fantasma

• Junior H

• Lenin Ramírez

• Natanael Cano

Regional Mexican, Favorite Duo or Group

• Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

• Eslabon Armado

• Los Ángeles Azules

• Los Dos Carnales

Favorite Album – Regional Mexican

• Christian Nodal – Ayayay!

• Eslabon Armado – Tu Veneno Mortal

• Junior H – Atrapado En Un Sueño

• Natanael Cano – Corridos Tumbados

Favorite Song – Regional Mexican

• Banda Los Sebastianes de Mazatlán, Sinaloa – “En Eso No Quedamos”

• Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga & Snoop Dogg – “Qué Maldición”

• Lenin Ramírez featuring Grupo Firme – “Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo”

• Los Dos Carnales – “El Envidioso”

• Natanael Cano – “Amor Tumbado”

Favorite Artist – Urban

• Anuel AA

• Bad Bunny

• J Balvin

• Karol G

Favorite Album – Urban

• Anuel AA – Emmanuel

• Bad Bunny – Las Que No Iban a Salir

• J Balvin – Colores

Favorite Song – Urban

• Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

• Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin – “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”

• Karol G & Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

• Maluma & The Weeknd – “Hawái”

• Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers – “Caramelo”

Favorite Artist – Tropical

• Marc Anthony

• Prince Royce

• Romeo Santos

• Silvestre Dangond

Favorite Album – Tropical

• Carlos Vives – Cumbiana

• Gloria Estefan – Brazil305

• Prince Royce – Alter Ego

Favorite Song – Tropical

• Alex Bueno & Romeo Santos – “Nuestro Amor”

• Carlos Vives – “No Te Vayas”

• Kyen?Es? – “El Carnaval de Celia: A Tribute”

• Prince Royce – “Carita de Inocente”

• Víctor Manuelle & Wisin – “Boogaloo

Favorite Artist – Crossover

• Black Eyed Peas

• Dua Lipa

• Ne-Yo

• Snoop Dogg

• The Weeknd

Collaboration of the Year

• Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga & Snoop Dogg– “Qué Maldición”

• Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin – “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”

• Karol G, Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

• Lenin Ramírez featuring Grupo Firme – “Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo”

• Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers – “Caramelo”

• Reik, Farruko, Camilo – “Si Me Dices Que Sí”

Social Artist of the Year

• Anitta

• Bad Bunny

• Cardi B

• Daddy Yankee

• J Balvin

• Jennifer Lopez

• Karol G

• Lali

• Selena Gomez

• Shakira

Favorite Video

• Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga & Snoop Dogg– “Qué Maldición”

• Christian Nodal & Ángela Aguilar – “Dime Cómo Quieres”

• David Bisbal & Carrie Underwood – “Tears Of Gold”

• Ozuna, Doja Cat & Sia – “Del Mar”

• Rosalía & Travis Scott – “TKN”

• Selena Gomez – “De Una Vez”

Favorite Virtual Concert

• Alejandro Sanz y Juanes – “#LaGiraSeQuedaEnCasa”

• Carlos Vives – “#NoTeVayasDeTuCasa”

• Juan Luis Guerra – “Privé”

• Juanes & La Orquesta Filarmónica de Bogotá – “Concierto Sinfónico Virtual – #VolverteAVer”

• Marco Antonio Solís – “Serenata a las Madres MÁS En-Cantadoras”

• Ozuna – “#Latinosunidos”

• Pepe Aguilar, Ángela Aguilar, Leonardo Aguilar – “Mexicano Hasta Los Huesos”

• RBD – “Ser o Parecer 2020”

• Sebastián Yatra – “SOSFest”

• Yandel – “Goodbye 2020”