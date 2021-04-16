Bluegrass Legend Ricky Skaggs: Former President Trump Is A Prophet And Protected By Angels

(CelebrityAccess) — While most people may know Ricky Skaggs as the bluegrass and country multi-instrumentalist and former member of the Clinch Mountain Boys, with an astonishing 15 Grammy Awards to his name, he also appears to be working hard to develop a reputation as a conspiracy theorist.

In an appearance on the evangelical YouTube channel ‘Elijah Streams’ on Tuesday, Skaggs outlined his belief in prophetic Christianity and former U.S. President Donald Trump’s role as an anointed prophet, granted divine protection by angels.

During the broadcast on Tuesday, Skaggs told host Steve Shultz that when he attended Trump’s 2016 inauguration, he had a vision from the Lord, who Skaggs said called former president the “Father of the Nation.”

“And I went, ‘Wow, that was what you called George Washington, Lord.’ And then when I said that I saw a vision of Donald Trump—he hadn’t been president yet. It was in Heaven, but it hadn’t been on Earth as it is in Heaven. It was five or 10 minutes before, but I saw him standing almost like a general. It was like he had a Revolutionary War general’s outfit on, like a George Washington. And the Lord told me that the same angel that was with George Washington was with President Trump,” Skaggs told Shultz.

Skaggs went on to say that he shares the view of prophetic Christian author and ‘QAnon’ conspiracy advocate John Enlow that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump as part of a criminal conspiracy and that he fully expects Trump to return to power at some point in the future.

“I think he’s a clear messenger, clear prophet,” Skaggs told Shultz. “I don’t know when, but I do know how. Because if God is going to bring righteousness – righteousness and justice is the foundation of his throne – and so if he’s going to bring justice together in the Earth, in what he’s doing right now, what the Lord is doing right now, with the take down of cabals, take down of all this evil that’s going on and all of the pedophilia rings and the child sacrifices, all that is going on. God is hearing the cries of those children, and he’s making this right. He’s going to make this right. And so it is obvious as the nose on my face that the election—it wasn’t fraud, it was a crime—it was absolutely a crime what happened, and God is not going to stand by and let something like that be stolen.”

Skaggs, who purports to be a devout Christian, has been vocal supporter of Donald Trump, despite the former President’s long and documented history of lying, extramarital affairs, and other venal and mortal sins. However, Skaggs support for the former president paid off and Trump presented the bluegrass legend with the National Medal of Arts in January, just days after he fomented the deadly riot that left five dead at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.