The Small Business Administration Shares An Update On The Status Of The Shuttered Operator Grant Application Portal

On Friday, the Small Business Administration provided an update on the status of the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant application portal.

Over the next few days, our tech team and vendors will remain focused on testing the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant application portal; it will not reopen this weekend. We are aiming to reopen the portal by the end of next week.

We know this funding is urgently needed now and are doing all we can to reopen with the greatest amount of certainty as possible.

As we’ve shared, after our vendors fixed the root cause of the initial tech issues, more in-depth risk analysis and stress tests identified other issues that impact application performance. The vendors are quickly addressing and mitigating them and working tirelessly with our team so the application portal can reopen ASAP and we can deliver this critical aid.

We have and will continue to engage with stakeholders on the applicant experience and will continue to share updates regularly. For the most current updates, continue to check SBA’s Twitter feed. And, again, applicants will have advance notice so they can be best prepared.