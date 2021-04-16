French Canadian Singer And Television Host Michel Louvain Dead At 83

(CelebrityAccess) — Michel Louvain, the Canadian crooner who rose to popularity in the 1950s as a matinée idol, and later become a popular stage performer and television presenter, had died. He was 83.

According to the Montreal Gazette, Louvain died of complications of esophageal cancer.

Born Michel Poulin in 1937, Louvain began singing in a church choir in his hometown of Thetford Mines, Quebec and decided to pursue a career in entertainment.

He landed his first professional gig in 1955 when, at the age of 18, he joined a dance orchestra in his home town of Thetford Mines.

By 1958, he was recording with the French language label Apex Francais, adopting the stage name Michel Louvain, which he took from the Montreal restaurant Au Louvain.

His first hit was “Buenas Noches Mi Amor” on the label in 1957 and over the next two decades, returned to the charts with hits such as “La Dame en bleu” and “Je déclare l’amour au monde entier,” and “C’est un secret.”

In addition to his work as a singer, Louvain was a popular television personality and heartthrob, hosting numerous variety shows on CFTM-TV (Montreal) and Radio-Canada TV.

As well, Louvain staged theatrical productions featuring female performers and lavish sets at major performing arts centers, such as Montreal’s Place des Arts.

According to the Montreal Gazette, Louvain is survived by his longtime partner, Mario Théberge, and his three sisters: Ginette, Lucie and Thérèse.