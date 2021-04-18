Luke Bryan Wins Entertainer Of The Year At The 56th Annual ACM Awards

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Luke Bryan was named entertainer of the year this year as the 56th annual ACM Awards made its return to Nashville.

Bryan, who was also scheduled to perform during the show, dropped out of the lineup earlier this week after he tested positive for Covid-19 but said he expects to make a full recovery.

Chris Stapleton’s 4th studio album, Starting Over, earned him the album of the year award. The album, an exploratory demonstration of his versatility as a musician and songwriter, debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 and #1 on the country chart when it was released in November.

Male artist of the year went to Thomas Rhett, and for the second year in a row, Maren Morris was named the female artist of the year.

Old Dominion picked up the win for group of the year, while Hilary Lindsey was named songwriter of the year for “Remember You” which proved to be a hit for Thomas Rhett.

Now in its second year in Nashville, the ACM Awards paid tribute to the city’s rich country music tradition and was broadcast from the stages of the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium, and the Bluebird Café.

The awards gala was hosted by Keith Urban, who made his debut as host last year after Reba McIntire stepped away after 2019, and new female artist of the year nominee Mickey Guyton, who made her hosting debut this year.