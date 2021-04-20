Ted Nugent Diagnosed With COVID-19

(CelebrityAccess) — Outspoken rocker Ted Nugent, who has previously dismissed Covid-19 as a hoax, revealed to fans on Monday that he’s tested positive for the virus.

In a video posted to Facebook, Nugent told his fans that after suffering from “flu symptoms” for ten days, he tested positive for coronavirus.

“I got a stuffed-up head, body aches, my god what a pain in the ass. I literally can hardly crawl out of bed, the last few days but I did. I crawled,” Nugent said during the video.

Nugent also availed himself of the opportunity to share some anti-Asian remarks about the origins of the virus, repeatedly referring to Covid-19 as the ‘Chinese Virus’ and to cast doubt on the efficacy of the vaccines.

As well, Nugent even questioned the utility of his diagnosis, stating that the doctor couldn’t identify any tangible benefit for Nugent in knowing that he was infected.

Fortunately, the “Cat Scratch Fever” rocker said he is at home and quarantining after his positive diagnosis.

Nugent has been vocal about his views that COVID-19 and the vaccine are a hoax, telling fans in a video on Christmas day that, “It’s not a real pandemic and that’s not a real vaccine, I’m sorry, I ain’t taking no vaccine.”