Boots And Hearts Festival Sidelined By COVID For 2021

(CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of the Canadian Boots & Hearts Music Festival announced that for the second year in a row, the event has been canceled due to coronavirus.

“We are hanging up our boots again for 2021 and our hearts are broken. Due to continuing Covid-19 restrictions and our commitment to the safety of our fans, artists, staff, partners, and community, it will be another summer without Boots and Hearts Music Festival,” organizers wrote.

“We know we have the best fans in the world, and for all of you that continue to hang on to your tickets and stick with us, we can’t thank you enough. You are guaranteed your spot at Boots 2022 at the best price. So hold onto your horses, and we’ll roll you over to Aug 4-7 2022! Of course, if you are in need of a refund we can take care of that too. Purchasers will receive an email this week regarding refund requests,” organizers added.

The fest, which was scheduled to take place from August 5-8, with a lineup that included Jon Pardi, Dan + Shay, Eric Church, Chris Lane, Sam Hunt, Brothers Osborne, and Dustin Lynch, among others.

Boots & Hearts organizers pledged that the festival will return in 2022.

“To all the artists, we are getting ready for you. To our staff, we are nothing without you. To our partners and valued suppliers, we’re in this together. To our community, we will be back.”