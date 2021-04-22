The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
Bob Lefsetz Breaking News Industry Insider Industry News Lefsetz Podcast

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Steve Cropper

Bob LefsetzPosted on by Bob Lefsetz  Contact Me
28 0

Steve Cropper is literally a living legend. Guitar player, producer, writer…Cropper has had a hand in some of the most iconic tracks of all time, from “Green Onions” to “In the Midnight Hour” to “Knock on Wood” to “Dock of the Bay” to… We chart Steve’s history from Missouri to Memphis, from the Mar-Keys to Booker T and the MGs, from Jim Stewart to Tom Dowd to John Lennon and the Blues Brothers and so much more. We discuss the creative process, the equipment, the characters…we go deep, and you don’t want to miss this!

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/The-Bob-Lefsetz-Podcast

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2g21bBRNom7lVurhXxwWFj?si=g6WfXAkRSM2ThHmLebAO5g

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post