The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Steve Cropper

Steve Cropper is literally a living legend. Guitar player, producer, writer…Cropper has had a hand in some of the most iconic tracks of all time, from “Green Onions” to “In the Midnight Hour” to “Knock on Wood” to “Dock of the Bay” to… We chart Steve’s history from Missouri to Memphis, from the Mar-Keys to Booker T and the MGs, from Jim Stewart to Tom Dowd to John Lennon and the Blues Brothers and so much more. We discuss the creative process, the equipment, the characters…we go deep, and you don’t want to miss this!

