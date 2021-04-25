SBA Publishes A Guide To Preparing to Submit Your SVOG Application

(CelebrityAccess) — After several months, and several false starts, the Small Business Administration is set to begin accepting applications for the Shuttered Venue Operator Grant program on April 25th.

The program which is distributing more than $16 billion in federal aid for businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, was enacted into law on December 27th and has been anticipated by venue operators for months since.

Ahead of the launch of the program, the SBA published a quick guide on how to prepare for filing applications through the system. We’re publishing that guide in hopes that it might ease the process for our readers.

How to prepare for submitting an application.

In preparation for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant application portal reopening tomorrow, April 26, follow the steps below. Remember to register on the portal in advance.

Now: Use the checklist to make sure you have everything you need to complete your application. Review additional resources at sba.gov/svogrant such as the applicant user guide and FAQ . Keep these resources open throughout the application process.

Use the to make sure you have everything you need to complete your application. Review additional resources at such as the and . Keep these resources open throughout the application process. Before 11 a.m. EDT, April 26: Register on the SVOG portal. The ability to register will be temporarily suspended between 11 a.m.-12 p.m. EDT on April 26 to ensure a fair process and prepare the site for opening.

on the SVOG portal. The ability to register will be temporarily suspended between 11 a.m.-12 p.m. EDT on April 26 to ensure a fair process and prepare the site for opening. 12 p.m. EDT, April 26: Begin the application process on the SVOG portal. Every user will be temporarily placed in a virtual waiting room and will be able to start their application in the order in which they arrived.

For technical assistance such as a password reset, browser suggestions, or how to use the multi-factor authentication with an app and the QR code, applicants can call 1-800-659-2955 or, for the deaf and hard-of-hearing 1-800-877-8339 and follow the prompts to SVOG assistance.

The call center is open tonight, April 25 until 8 p.m. EDT. Beginning tomorrow, April 26, the call center will be open 24/7.