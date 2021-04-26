Nomadland Wins Best Picture, Zhao Wins Best Director At The Oscars

(CelebrityAccess) — Searchlight Pictures’ “Nomadland,” a gritty drama detailing the lives of itinerant workers in the American West during a recession, was named best picture at the 93rd Academy Awards.

The movie, which stars Frances McDormand as Fern, a modern-day nomad in the American West amid an economic recession, was directed by the Chinese-born filmmaker Chloé Zhao, who also won the Oscar for best director for the film.

In her acceptance award, Zhao thanked all of the people she met on the road during the production, adding, “Thank you for teaching us the power of resilience and hope and for reminding us what true kindness looks like.”

In an upset, Anthony Hopkins was named best actor for his turn as Anthony in Florian Zeller’s “The Father” over the late Chadwick Boseman’s performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Frances McDorman took home the Oscar for best actress for her work in “Nomadland,” which she also produced.

“Please watch our movie on the largest screen possible and one day soon take everyone you know, shoulder-to-shoulder, in that dark space and watch every film that’s represented here tonight,” McDormand said, accepting the prize.

The 93rd annual Oscar Awards took place live from Union Station in Los Angeles, where it has been held for the past two years. The awards gala was officially hostless for the second year in a row, after comedian Kevin Hart stepped away from his planned role as host in 2019.

