Alejandro Sanz Announces North American Dates For 2021

(CelebrityAccess) — Spanish recording artist Alejandro Sanz’ is returning to the U.S. as part of LaGira, an international tour that’s sold out shows around the world before going on hiatus in 2020.

The U.S. segment of the tour kicks off for a 12-show run, starting on October 8th at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont, Ill and closing out on October 31st with a performance at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

For the tour, Sanz will perform a selection of his greatest hits, as well as songs from his Latin GRAMMY winning and Best Latin Album GRAMMY winning album, El Disco.

During the pandemic, Sanz stayed busy, performing at one of the first livestream shows in March 2020 and releasing El Mundo Fuera, new song and a documentary sharing perspective on the events of 2020 by allowing his fans to share their own pandemic stories.

The doc proved to be Spain’s most sold music DVD of 2020, and it is available now on Amazon Prime Video.

#LAGIRA 2021 US

10/8 – Rosemont, IL– Rosemont Theatre

10/10 – New York, NY– Radio City Music Hall

10/11 – Washington, DC – MGM National Harbor

10/14 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

10/16 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena

10/20 – Irving, TX– The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/22 – Hidalgo, TX – Payne Arena

10/24 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre

10/26 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center

10/28 –San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Oat

10/29 – Los Angeles, CA – Performance Venue @ Hollywood Park

10/31 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center