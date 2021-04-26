New Zealand Rock Band Six60 Plays Live In Front Of 50,000 Fans

AUCKLAND, NZ (CelebrityAccess) — New Zealand rock band Six60 played what may be the largest concert in year this weekend when they performed in front of 50,000 fans at Eden Park Stadium in Auckland.

The sold-out show saw crowds enjoying not socially distancing from one another as they enjoyed the music and special guest appearances by players of the All Blacks rugby team, New Zealand’s National Naval band, a flyover of Royal New Zealand Air Force jets, as well as traditional Maori Kapa Haka performers, who joined the band on stage for the finale when Six60 played their hit ‘Don’t Forget Your Roots’ (Kia Mau Ki Tō Ūkaipō).

“I couldn’t be more proud of our team and how they’ve worked tirelessly to pull off the impossible in such a short turnaround period – just six weeks from our very first concert announcement to showtime. It’s been a long road to where we are now, and we’re enormously grateful to Auckland Council, our colleague at Eccles Entertainment, and of course the wider community for all their support,” Eden Park CEO Nick Sautner said on social media after the concert.

Along with the live show,Six60 embraced the new hybrid format and the show was livestreamed through a partnership with streaming platform Veeps, and also became the first band (we know of) to livestream a major concert on TikTok.

The concert also served as a prelude to Six60’s upcoming tour of Europe and the UK, which is set to kick off later this year with a show at Le Badaboum in Paris on Nov. 18th

Tour Dates:

– Thursday 18th November – Le Badaboum, Paris, France

– Saturday 20th November – Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands

– Sunday 21st November – Knust, Hamburg, Germany

– Monday 22nd November – Gretchen, Berlin, Germany

– Wednesday 24th November – Strom, Munich, Germany

– Thursday 25th November – Stollwerck, Cologne, Germany

– Friday 26th November – Alexandra Palace, UK

– Sunday 28th November – SWX, Bristol, UK

– Monday 29th November – Academy 2, Manchester, UK

– Thursday 2nd December – SWG3 Warehouse, Glasgow, UK

– Friday 3rd December – The Academy, Dublin, Ireland