Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste Win The 2021 Oscar For Best Original Score

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The high-power music trio of Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste on Sunday night took home the Oscar for Best Original Score for their work on the soundtrack to the animated Pixar movie Soul.

The trio beat out competition from Emile Mosseri (Minari), Terence Blanchard (Da 5 Bloods), James Newton Howard (News of the World) and the Reznor/Ross pairing for the score of the Netflix movie Mank.

The Best Original Score soundtrack expands a growing collection of awards that Soul has won for the trio, which also includes a Golden Globe and a BAFTA.

With the win, Batiste becomes only the second black composer to win the accolade after Herbie Hancock’s win in 1987 for Round Midnight.