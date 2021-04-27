Texas A&M Athletics Names Select Artists Associates As A Production & Live Entertainment Partner

(CelebrityAccess) — Live events company Select Artists Associates announced it has secured a partnership with Texas A&M Athletics to provide the program with live entertainment and production services.

The deal covers the 102,733-capacity Kyle Field, the 12,989 capacity Reed Arena, as well as other venues across the Texas A&M University campus.

Through the partnership, SAA will work with Texas A&M Athletics to expand fan experiences around the University’s weekend football games, as well as staging revenue generating events throughout the year.

“This is the centennial year of the 12th Man at Texas A&M University, and we are thrilled to partner with them to bring live entertainment and production to the university. Texas A&M has a storied history, and we look forward to producing some unforgettable entertainment for Aggie fans,” said Charles Johnston, President of SAA.

“We are thrilled to be working with Select Artist Associates to produce our live event shows at Texas A&M. Their expertise in this area coupled with their creative approach to detailed productions makes them a great partner. We look forward to producing shows surrounding Aggie home football games and throughout the year,” added Darren Davis, CVE General Manager, Reed Arena.