MRG Group Signs A Deal To Book The Fremont Theater

SAN LUIS OBISPO (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian venue management and hospitality company MRG Group expanded its presence in the U.S. by taking over bookings and calendar management for The Historic Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, California.

Taylor Stevens, Head of West Coast operations for MRG Live at MRG Live, will oversee all show holds and bookings at the Fremont with an eye towards expanding programming at the venue.

“The Central Coast of California has always had a robust live music scene and the team at MRG Live is positioned to build and nurture this all while supporting and engaging the community and fans,” Taylor Stevens comments. “Being the preeminent venue in San Luis Obispo County and a registered historical landmark, we are very excited to work with international and local artists to tell the story of the Theater and bring culture to the community. MRG Live and The Fremont Group will collaborate and expand in the market together as our passion for the music and experiences are aligned.”

Located in downtown Sn Luis Obispo, the 900-capacity historic Fremont first opened its doors in 1941 and has since served as both a movie theater and a live entertainment venue, hosting everything from war bond shows in the early days to Yes’ reunion in 1996.

More recently, the venue has focused on live entertainment and has expanded bookings to offer about 100 ticketed shows per year, according to MRG Live.

“MRG believes that there is a huge opportunity for collaboration with local venues to support them in delivering Positive Shareable Experiences. Under Taylor Stevens’ leadership, it is great to partner with the Fremont Theater as our first booking arrangement, with many more to follow,” Jacob Smid, Managing Director for The MRG Group.