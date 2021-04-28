The Independent Venue Preservation Initiative Launches A Crowdfunding Campaign To Help Support Bay Area Indie Music Venues

(CelebrityAccess) — The Independent Venue Preservation Initiative announced the launch of Subscribe to Live, a program to support independent live music venues in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The initiative, which is funded through micro-donations, will seek to pay venues’ essential bills dating back to February 2020, including rent or mortgage payments, liability insurance, and utilities and will work in coordination with state and federal relief efforts

The program is now available in San Francisco with plans to expand throughout the greater Bay Area. Community members and concert fans can support the iniative with recurring monthly donations starting at $15 dollars.

“Subscribe to Live is the only non-grant, non-loan community based, rapid relief financial aid program available,” says Elizabeth Simon, local promoter (Bourgeois Productions Presents) and founder of Independent Venue Preservation Initiative. “By investing in our local arts and entertainment economy for the price of a streaming subscription, we can make a substantial positive impact on our city, preserving all independent culturally significant businesses within the community.”

“We never thought we would see a full-stop of live music and entertainment worldwide, but as a result, we amplified a message that was obvious to those of us in the industry–music venues and social spaces are the heart and soul of a city, and without them we all suffer,” adds Jocelyn Kane, former Executive Director of The San Francisco Entertainment Commission and Advisory Board Member of IVPI. “IVPI and #SubscribeToLive allow direct support to these vital institutions.”

The Independent Venue Preservation Initiative was developed by The Giving Back Fund, a philanthropic 501c3 organization launched by Howard Pollick and which maintains a 100% rating on Charity Navigator with a reported 85.66% of its income spent on programming.

Donations to the Independent Venue Preservation Initiative can be made at: https://www.patreon.com/SubscribeToLiveSF