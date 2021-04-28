Pokey LaFarge Signs With TKA

(CelebrityAccess) — Following the release of his latest album, Rock Botton Rhapsody, singer-songwriter, and actor Pokey LaFarge has signed with the Kurland Agency for worldwide representation.

A versatile musician with a repertoire that draws from Americana, early jazz, ragtime for string instruments, country blues, Western swing, Vaudeville, and Appalachian folk, Lafarge released his debut album, Marmalade, in 2006.

Since then, he’s released 8 studio albums and multiple EPs with his most recent being 2020’s Rock Botton Rhapsody via New West Records.

“I listen to a lot of Latino music, and I listen to a lot of French music, whether it comes from France or Africa, and I listen to a lot of rocksteady — you know, fifties and sixties Jamaican music. I’ll mess with rhythms and try to come up with stuff that sounds almost more traditional in certain genres, and then keep playing it and try and get it into something that I’ll want to sing every night. This record is kind of like Roy Orbison and Bob Dylan hanging out with chanson singers and French jazz bands in like the forties, but I was never trying to make it sound like a particular person. It was more like, ‘If it sounds too much like this person, I need to make it sound more like me,’” LaFarge said.