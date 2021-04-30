Brothers Osbourne First Artist Announced

BRIDGEPORT, CT (CelebrityAccess) — Country artists Brothers Osborne are the first act announced to perform at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, Live Nation’s new concert venue in Bridgeport, Connecticut, which is on track to open this summer.

The venue, which is currently under construction at the location of Bridgeport’s former minor league baseball stadium at Harbor Yard, was originally planned to open in May 2020 but was delayed by construction slowdowns and supply chain issues imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

When it does finally open, the amphitheater will host about 75 performances a year in the Spring, Summer, and Fall, including concerts, festivals, and family shows, as well as community, religious events, graduations and other private functions.

The 5,700-capacity amphitheater will feature state of the art production as well as a tensile membrane roof providing protection from the elements for the stage and audience.

Earlier this year, Live Nation struck a naming rights deal for the venue with Hartford HealthCare, an integrated health network in Connecticut.