Anton Partridge Named Director of Global Strategy, Electronic Music At WMG

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group announced the promotion of Anton Partridge to the role of Director of Global Strategy, Electronic Music.

Partridge, who has been with WMG for more than a decade, will be based in London and report to Eric Wong, President & CMO, Warner Recorded Music.

“Across the globe, electronic music is constantly evolving and morphing, reflecting and creating cultural movements,” said Eric Wong. “WMG has a long and rich history in dance music, from the early days of disco a half century ago to today’s electronic pioneers. Anton’s deep knowledge and experience in the field, combined with his years working within the Warner family, make him the perfect choice to drive our worldwide electronic music pipeline, cultivate cross-company collaboration, and evolve our dance music strategy from a global perspective.”

“I’m very much looking forward to making the most of this new role,” said Partridge. “I’ve had a long history with both the label and the team, and it’s exciting to now be part of shaping the strategic approach to dance music moving forward. We want to supercharge the way that Warner Music approaches the genre on a global level, and there’s never been a better time than now.”

Partridge most recently led the UK dance imprint One More Tune (OMT). He is also the founder of the ADA Worldwide-distributed, independent house music label, Good Company (GDCO).

He’s also done A&R stints at MCA Records and Sony/ATV before joining Warner Music. He also played a role in the relaunch of the Big Beat Records label in 2010 and the rebranding just this year of the famed UK-based FFRR label.