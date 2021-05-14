The Strokes Hold A Virtual Fundraiser For New York Mayoral Candidate Maya Wiley

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Indie rockers The Strokes are lined up to host a virtual fundraiser supporting the campaign of New York City mayoral candidate Maya Wiley.

The fundraiser will feature the band’s first ever acoustic performance, after which Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas will join Wiley for a one-on-one interview to discuss her plans to revive the city’s economy.

The show will also mark The Strokes first live show since their 2020 Grammy win for Best Rock Album for their hit “The New Abnormal”.

“I’ve been a fan of Maya’s for a long time. I wanted to reach out to her even before she announced her campaign. When she announced she was running for mayor, I was so excited that someone so smart, solid and caring was running for any office, let alone to lead the city we’re all from and we all love and care so much about,” said Julian Casablancas. “Maya’s lifelong commitment to racial and social justice is so inspiring to all of us and we couldn’t be more excited to be doing this with her this weekend.”

“I’m so excited to join The Strokes for an evening of music and conversation this weekend. In addition to being a huge fan of the band, I’m inspired by their commitment to speaking out on issues of social justice and civil rights,” said Maya Wiley. “It’s not always easy for artists to take up space, to engage, and to stand up for the causes they believe in. The Strokes are fearless in their artistry and in their commitment to fighting for a better future. I can’t wait to hear some great music and have a great conversation.”

The ticketed fundraiser will be held on Zoom.