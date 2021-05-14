Moon River Music Festival Returns To In-Person For 2021

CHATTANOOGA, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Moon River Music Festival Presented by Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors returns to Chattanooga’s Coolidge Park in September for two days of music and outdoor activities.

Produced in partnership with AC Entertainment, the festival features a curated lineup that includes Wilco, Lord Huron, Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors, Old Crow Medicine Show, Lake Street Dive, Dr. Dog, Indigo Girls, Hippo Campus, Dawes, COIN, Shovels & Rope, YOLA, Mipso, Amythyst Kiah, Molly Tuttle, Madison Cunningham, Rebirth Brass Band, Seratones, Overcoats, The National Parks, American Aquarium and Allison Russell.

Now in its sixth year, the festival marks its third year in Chattanooga after outgrowing its original home at Levitt Shell in Memphis. In 2019, before the festival went on its coronavirus hiatus, more than 24,000 music turned out for the event, setting a record for the festival’s attendance.

“I am beyond thrilled that we can gather again together around our mutual love of music and community!” Drew Holcomb said. “It means the world to me to be able to announce that Moon River is back on! Can’t wait to see you in Chattanooga.”

Tickets for Moon River Music went on sale today. A portion of every ticket purchased supports Outdoor Chattanooga and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.