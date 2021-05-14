Monetizing Your User-Generated Content: An Artist’s Guide

(Hypebot) — After sinking endless blood, sweat, and tears into your music, it’s only reasonable that you get paid for every iteration of it that gets created. Here, we look at how to make that happen.

To say the least, you work hard on your music. You spend endless hours perfecting your craft and creating killer content that deserves to be recognized. You deserve to get paid for every iteration of your work, wherever it may end up. Here’s how…

How To Monetize Your User Generated Content

YouTube

Not only can we monetize your sound recordings and publishing catalogs to help you get the most out of your content, we also claim any and all user-generated iterations (UGC) for you. // Click here to apply for YouTube Content ID.

Facebook & Instagram

Our partnership with Facebook, which covers Instagram and other services, works like our partnership with YouTube. We upload content into Facebook’s systems in order to scan for anyone using that same content. Then, the content is available for use on Instagram and Lip Sync Live and Instagram Stories.

We also deliver your content to Rights Manager for FB/IG allows us to monetize your sound recording catalogue through reels, music stickers, and ad-supported posts and more. // Click here to learn how to claim this content with Symphonic.

TikTok, Triller, etc.

You already know platforms like TikTok and Triller have been growing faster every day. In terms of music, they’re becoming even more fruitful, especially for the artists. That being said, of course we are here to make sure you are getting paid no matter where your music is featured.

Here at Symphonic, we have a great partnership with TikTok that allows our clients to deliver their tracks onto TikTok for creators to use in their videos. We ensure our clients the most revenue possible from their efforts.

You work hard on your music, and we’re right there with you. // Click here to manually claim your music on TikTok.

SoundCloud

With SoundCloud, you have the benefit of a large community of like-minded artists to get insights from and to collaborate and connect with within a positive community of creatives. SoundCloud is notoriously “by musicians, for musicians” and it’s not a bad idea to use that to your advantage.

Did you know Symphonic can monetize your tracks and profile on SoundCloud and also deliver your catalogue to SoundCloud Go? // Click here to sign up for Soundcloud Monetization.

ACRCloud, Audible Magic, Pex Attribution Engine

If you aren’t familiar with these platforms, they’re the ones who monitor numerous major platforms for reiterations of catalogues. Symphonic delivers to these in order to maintain the best “big data” picture of releases across the industry, gain advantage for protection of IP, and to maintain the most thorough monetization strategies available.

In Conclusion…

With a great team behind you, you can accomplish anything. To be an independent artist with creative freedom AND the ability to support yourself through it all is the best job there is.

