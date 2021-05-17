Kings Of Leon Announce North American Tour

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Arena rockers the Kings of Leon have rallied from their COVID-19 lassitude with a brand new album supported by a major North American tour set to hit the road later this year.

Produced by Live Nation, the When You See Yourself Tour will hit the ground running at the iThink Financial Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida on August 3rd with more than 20 additional shows scheduled before winding up at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Washington on October 3rd.

The tour will include a pair of performances at Ascend Amphitheater in the Kings of Leon’s home turf of Nashville on August 12 & 13 as well as festival plays that include Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience on Labor Day Weekend.

Cold War Kids are lined up to provide support on the tour.

The Kings will be touring behind their latest studio album, When You See Yourself, which was released earlier this year in conjunction with a non-fungible token. As part of the NFT, the band made available six “golden ticket” fan experiences that include four front row seats, each tour, to the show of their choosing, anywhere in the world, for life.

Fans who picked up a copy of NFT Yourself album tokens were also able to redeem “Going Nowhere” (an acoustic version of the album track ‘Supermarket’) that was previously unreleased.

Through the NFT drop, Kings of Leon was able to realize 1k Ethereum, which at today’s valued exchange rate, is approximately 3.7 million dollars. Of that, KOL donated $600,000 to directly benefit Live Nation’s foundation Crew Nation.

Additionally, the Kings have pledged to provide one dollar from every ticket for the tour to their newly formed Inherit The Music foundation.

Co-founded by Kings of Leon and philanthropist Alisha Ballard, the foundation provides resources and funding education programs at all age levels to help inspire the musicians of tomorrow.

The full list of announced Kings of Leon dates

August 3, 2021 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 5, 2021 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 7, 2021 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

August 8, 2021 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 10, 2021 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

August 12, 2021 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

August 13, 2021 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

August 15, 2021 August 17, 2021 August 19, 2021 – Clarkston, MI Bridgeport, CT Cuyahoga Falls, OH – DTE Energy Music Theatre Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater Blossom Music Center

August 20, 2021 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater CHI

August 22, 2021 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

August 24, 2021 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 25, 2021 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 27, 2021 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

August 29, 2021 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

August 31, 2021 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

September 03, 2021 – Snowmass Village, CO – Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience

September 15, 2021 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

September 17, 2021 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavillion

September 18, 2021 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

September 21, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

September 23, 2021 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 24, 2021 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival

October 1, 2021 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

October 3, 2021 – Ridgefield, WA – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater