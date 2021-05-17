Canadian Music Manager Jake Gold Lined Up For This Week’s Promoter 101 Storytellers

Veteran talent manager Jake Gold will be the featured teller of tall tales on this week’s Promoter 101 Storytellers.

Gold will join host Dan Steinberg to share a selection of sordid stories and titillating tales from his years in the entertainment industry, followed by a moderated Q&A session.

With a reputation as one of Canada’s top music managers, Gold has managed the careers of some of the biggest names in Canadian music, including The Tragically Hip, The Watchmen, The Cliks, and Sass Jordan.

Born in the U.S. but transplanted to the frozen hinterlands of Ontario at an early age, Gold launched his management company, Jacob J. Gold & Associates, with Allan R. Gregg in 1985,

Within a year, he had secured a management deal with the beloved Canadian band The Tragically Hip, starting a business relationship that would last for more than 17 years.

In 1989, the company adopted name that may be more familiar today, the Management Trust Ltd.

Since then, Gold and The Management Trust have been thrice named as Managers of the Year by the Canadian Music Industry and have been instrumental in launching the careers of The Watchmen, David Gogo and Big Wreck.

In addition to his work as an artist manager, Gold has become a fixture on Canadian television, hosting six seasons of the televised talent competition Canadian Idol.

Promoter 101 Storytellers takes place on Tuesday night on the audio only social media hangout app Clubhouse. This week’s session goes live May 18th at 6:30 PST/9:30 EST.

Tune in here: https://www.joinclubhouse.com/event/P0BDJ7nn