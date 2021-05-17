Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters Among The Headliners Announced For Bottlerock’s 2021 Return

BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, dished the lineup for its 2021 return to in-person with a bill headlined by Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy and Run The Jewels.

The three-day music, wine, craft brew and culinary festival will take place at the Napa Valley Expo on September 3-5

“We’re thrilled to be bringing live music back to the Napa Valley this fall, arguably the most beautiful time of the year in wine country,” said Dave Graham of BottleRock Napa Valley. “We are happy to reward our loyal fans with a lineup that once again features a wide variety of genres, combining legendary performers with up and coming bands and some of the most talked about artists in the world.”

Other artists announced for 2021 include Brandi Carlile, Cage The Elephant, Portugal. The Man, Young the Giant, Maren Morris, Black Pumas, Future Islands, James Murphy (DJ Set), Jimmy Eat World, FINNEAS, Polo G, Jack Harlow, Milky Chance, Jessie Reyez, Dominic Fike, Chromeo, Mavis Staples, Jon Batiste, Walk Off The Earth, Olivia O’Brien, MAX, Digable Planets, Kota the Friend, MOD SUN, Turkuaz w/Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: Remain in Light, Village People, Gracie Abrams, Matt Nathanson, Watchhouse, Hobo Johnson & The LoveMakers, Lawrence, Hamilton Leithauser, Absofacto, Joywave, Big Freedia, MUNA, Atlas Genius, White Reaper, Mondo Cozmo, Ripe, Meg Myers, North Mississippi Allstars, Spafford, DeVotchKa, BabyJake, Donna Missal, Reignwolf, JJ Wilde, 99 Neighbors, Smith & Thell, Full Moonalice, Suki Waterhouse, DJ Z-Trip (Silent Disco), Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, The Last Bandoleros, Valley, Six60, In the Valley Below, Oliver Riot, The Alive, Crimson Apple, HOKO, Molly Moore, Chris Pierce, Pacific Radio, Buffalo Gospel, S8NT ELEKTRIC, Peter Harper, Lily Meola, Sam Johnson, OTTTO, Grass Child, Obsidian Son, The Silverado Pickups and Napa Valley Youth Symphony.

The festival will also feature the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, showcasing a unique mashup of cooking demonstrations with renowned chefs, celebrities, performers and rock stars.

Tickets for the festival go onsale on May 20th. All tickets retained from 2020 will be valid for the 2021 event, organizers said.

BottleRock Napa Valley will follow all local and state COVID-19 health & safety guidelines required at the time of the festival to offer a safe festival experience.