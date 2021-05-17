Report: Nick Jonas Injured During Shoot

(CelebrityAccess) — Pop icon Nick Jonas was reportedly hospitalized this weekend after sustaining an on-set injury during the filming of a television show.

Sources with knowledge of the incident told TMZ that Jonas was treated for injuries that were reportedly sustained on the set of a program on Saturday night and subsequently released to recover at home.

The sources declined to comment on the nature of the injuries, or to name the production that Jonas was appearing in when he sustained those injuries.

Fortunately, the injuries do not appear to be serious, and the sources told TMZ that Jonas plans to make his scheduled appearance on The Voice on Monday night.

The 28-year-old “Spaceman” singer has yet to comment publicly on the incident or on his injuries.