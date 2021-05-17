Lyte Names Donovan Bass VP Of Marketing

(CelebrityAccess) — Ticketing reservation platform Lyte announced the hire of Donovan Bass as Vice President of Marketing.

In his new role at Lyte, Bass will focus on building out the company, including product messaging and positioning as well as the pricing, packaging strategy, and product launches.

“Over the past year, Donovan and I have built a friendship and informal partnership discussing the peculiarities of live events and plotting what we might do together,” says Ant Taylor, Lyte CEO and Founder. “Donovan’s pedigree and track record finding the way for massive consumer technology brands – in Dropbox and VSCO and Zoox and Jawbone – is second to none. As the industry emerges from Covid, I am excited to have Donovan lead the way in revealing the full articulation of Lyte’s consumer and e-commerce vision.”

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining Lyte right now,” says Donovan Bass. “I’m excited to help fans get back to the events we could only dream about over the past year and to build on the incredible platform Lyte has developed. We have a unique opportunity in this moment to reassess e-commerce and live events, and I believe Lyte has the right team, technology and vision to make them better than ever.”

Bass joins Lyte from mobile technology company VSCO, where he led Product Marketing and shifted product and business strategies for the company’s consumer segments. He’s also held senior roles at other tech-based companies such as Dropbox, Zoox, and Jawbone.

Bass is a graduate of Duke University where he serves as a mentor and advisor for its Duke Technology Scholars program.