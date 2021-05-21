The CMA Awards Ballot Schedule Announced

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Music Association revealed the ballot schedule for the 55th Annual CMA Awards, which is scheduled to take place in November in Nashville.

The eligibility window for the 55th annual CMA Awards extends from July 1st, 2020, to June 30th, 2021.

Nomination ballots and instructions will be emailed to CMA members who are in good standing and eligible to vote on July 6th with voting for the nomination ballot closing on July 15th.

The second ballot will follow on August 2, and voting will be closed on Aug. 12. All voting for the 2021 CMA Awards will take place online, the CMA said.

The final nominees in each of the 12 categories will be announced later this summer and winners will be determined in a final round of voting by eligible voting CMA Members.

Prospective CMA members are counseled to apply for membership before June 1st if they want to participate in this year’s nominating process.

The 55th Annual CMA awards will be broadcast live on ABC on November 11th, 2021.