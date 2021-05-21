Omaha’s New $103 Million Concert Hall To Be Named Steelhouse Omaha

OMAHA, NE (CelebrityAccess) — Omaha Performing Arts announced that their new, under construction live concert venue will be named Steelhouse Omaha.

Located in downtown Omaha, between Dodge Street and Capitol Avenue, Steelhouse Omaha is scheduled to open in mid-2023 with a flexible audience capacity of 1,500-3,000.

The $103 million concert venue is being built with $1.1 million in public funds from the City of Omaha and is part of the expansion of Omaha Performing Arts downtown campus which is anchored by the Holland Performing Arts Center.

“The unique design of this venue, featuring the striking use of exterior steel cladding, will create a dynamic look that will help Steelhouse Omaha stand out in our downtown,” said Omaha Performing Arts President Joan Squires. “Once open, Steelhouse Omaha will transform our city’s music scene, drawing fans from across the region to enjoy a wide variety of music options.”

The building features a unique design that Omaha Performing Arts hopes will help the venue to attract major touring artists who otherwise might have passed Omaha by.

“Omaha is once again transforming our downtown into an exciting destination that will support and inspire future generations of citizens and visitors,” added Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert. “Omaha Performing Arts’ commitment to expansion through Steelhouse Omaha reinforces the tremendous public, private and non-profit partnerships we have created to ensure continued growth and success throughout our city.”