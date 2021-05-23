Tour Manager Craig Duffy And His Partner Sue Parmiter Killed In Wreck

(CelebrityAccess) — Craig Duffy, a tour manager who worked with artists such as Duran Duran, Gorillaz, and Blur, was killed in a car crash along with his partner Sue Parmiter.

According to Devon Live, Duffy and Parmiter were killed in a multi-car accident on the A39 coast road near Tivington on Friday.

“He was a gentleman, caring and considerate and the ultimate professional. He was great fun to be around with on tour a real joy. He was incredibly helpful to all the crew and people working on his tours and was liked by everyone. He was a music fan first and a tour manager second,” Duran Duran’s former publicist Gerard Franklin told Devon Live.

A veteran tour manager, Duffy worked on numerous tours since the early 1990s, working with the likes of Lily Allen, Duran Duran, Franz Ferdinand, Radiohead, U2, and more recently Blur and Gorillaz.

Tributes for Duffy from former clients and colleagues poured in after news of his passing broke.

RIP Craig Duffy. We tried to get you for so many reunion tours, you were always, always busy! Condolences everybody. Love, The Pogues pic.twitter.com/NeRZRwoBdH — The Pogues (@poguesofficial) May 22, 2021