Concerts At Mohegan Sun Arena To Return To Full Capacity In July

UNCASVILLE, CT (CelebrityAccess) — As the concert industry begins to return to life, Mohegan Sun Arena, one of the largest concert venues in New England, has begun to welcome fans back as well, starting with games by the WNBA team The Connecticut Sun.

Concerts are set to resume at the arena in July when Air Supply is lined up to perform on July 18th, followed by Lady A on July 29th, Dustin Lynch on August 5th, Straight No Chaser on August 8th, Deftones on August 21st, Tom Segura on August 27th, Toby Keith on September 3rd and back-to-back Sebastian Maniscalco dates on October 1st and 2nd.

For the remainder of May and June, the Mohegan Sun Arena will continue to operate at a limited capacity, including private shows, CT Sun games, and Bellator MMA events, with full capacity planned to resume in time for Lady A’s performance.

However, health & safety measures will be in effect at Mohegan Sun Arena, including some limitations on food and beverage service. Tickets will also be managed electronically, with ease-of-use on smart phones included.

“While much of the past year Mohegan Sun Arena was one of the few venues producing live events, it’s with great excitement we can now bring back live fans to enjoy both sports and entertainment at our world-class venue,” said Jeff Hamilton, President & General Manager of Mohegan Sun. “As the summer approaches, Mohegan Sun will also be announcing additional events and festivities to take place across our property, including some of our most popular outdoor events.”

“We have been preparing for this day for a long time and we believe that being open this past year operationally makes us more than ready to safely deliver the memorable entertainment experiences that we have become known for,” added Tom Cantone, President of Sports & Entertainment for Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE). “July 18th will certainly be a special night when our first public concert returns with Air Supply taking the stage.”