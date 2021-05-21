Billie Eilish Announces ‘Happier Than Ever’ Tour For 2020

(CelebrityAccess) — Gloompop icon Billy Eilish announced plans for a major tour, with dates scheduled for both North America and Europe, starting in 2022.

The North American segment of Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” tour kicks off at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on February 3rd with dates through April 9th when Eilish is scheduled to close out the tour after three nights at The Forum in Los Angeles.

She then heads across the Atlantic for a series of shows in Ireland, the UK and Europe, starting on June 3rd at SSE Arena in Belfast, and concluding at Hallenstadion in Zurich on July 3rd.

Billie will be touring in support of her forthcoming studio album Happier Than Ever, which is slated to be released on July 30th via Darkroom/Interscope Records.

Eilish was also featured in the documentary film, ‘The World’s A Little Blurry’ which was released in February on Apple TV+. And if you’re into biographies for 19-year-olds, the young singer recently released “Billie Eilish” a visual narrative of her short life, offering glimpses into her childhood and upbringing along with hundreds of previously unreleased photos.

2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES*

02/03 – Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA

02/05 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA

02/06 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC

02/08 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

02/09 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC

02/10 – Bryce Jordan Center – University Park, PA

02/12 – KeyBank Center – Buffalo, NY

02/13 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

02/15 – Centre Bell – Montreal, QC

02/16 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

02/18 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

02/19 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

02/20 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

02/22 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

03/08 – Legacy Arena – Birmingham, AL

03/09 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

03/11 – Yum! Center – Louisville, KY

03/12 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

03/14 – United Center – Chicago, IL

03/15 – Xcel Center – St. Paul, MN

03/16 – CHI Health Center – Omaha, NE

03/19 – Ball Arena (formerly Pepsi Center) – Denver, CO

03/21 – Vivint Arena – Salt Lake City, UT

03/24 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC

03/25 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

03/29 – Chase Center – San Francisco – CA

03/30 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA

04/01 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV

04/02 – Gila River Arena – Glendale, AZ

04/06 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

04/08 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

04/09 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

2022 EU/UK TOUR DATES

June 3 – SSE Arena – Belfast, UK

June 4 – 3Arena – Dublin, IE

June 5 – 3Arena – Dublin, IE

June 7 – AO Arena – Manchester, UK

June 8 – AO Arena – Manchester, UK

June 10 – The O2 – London, UK

June 11 – The O2 – London, UK

June 12 – The O2 – London, UK

June 14 – The SSE Hydro – Glasgow, UK

June 15 – Utilita Arena – Birmingham, UK

June 16 – The O2 – London, UK

June 18 – Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, NL

June 19 – Festhalle – Frankfurt, DE

June 21 – Lanxess Arena – Cologne, DE

June 22 – Accor Arena – Paris, FR

June 28 – Sportpaleis – Antwerp, BE

June 30 – Mercedes-Benz Arena – Berlin, DE

July 2 – Hallenstadion – Zurich, CH