Trey Anastasio Lined Up For The Beacon’s First Full Capacity Concert In More Than A Year

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — When Trey Anastasio takes the stage at the Beacon Theatre on June 22nd for the first of two shows, he’ll be the first artist to perform in front of a full-capacity crowd there since the pandemic began, more than 450 days ago.

The two shows, billed as “Two Evenings With Trey Anastasio,” will be standing room only, with tickets to the June 22 and June 23 shows having sold out almost immediately they went on sale on Wednesday.

“Trey was the only artist to play live at The Beacon during the pandemic, so we’re honored that he’ll be the first artist back on our stage playing for a packed house,” said James Dolan, Executive Chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment. “There’s no question people are eager to start gathering to once again experience events they love — and are more than willing to get vaccinated to do so. We’re focused on opening up all our venues to not just usher in the return of live entertainment, but of New York.”

Anastasio is no stranger to The Beacon and has played at the theater multiple times both as a solo artist and as the frontman Phish. Anastasio most recently played The Beacon this past October and November with “The Beacon Jams,” the venue’s first-ever virtual residency. The eight weekly shows were streamed live to hundreds of thousands of fans over Twitch and raised more than $1 million for The Divided Sky Foundation.

“I’m so grateful to be partnering with MSG Entertainment to safely bring music fans back to the beautiful Beacon Theatre and help restart New York City,” says Anastasio. “I couldn’t have imagined anything more poignant and moving than to return to the home of the Beacon Jams, this time surrounded by our community and friends!”