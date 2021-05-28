The We Talk Live Music Podcast Featuring Paul Cheatham

Welcome to Episode 3 of the We Talk : Live Music Podcast, brought to you by VIP-Booking.com

This week, your host, Paul Cheetham invites Stephan Thanscheidt of FKP Scorpio, Tobbe Lorentz of UTA, and Eleanor McGuinness of Playbook Artists to tell us about the importance of relationship-building in the live business and how following the “Golden Rule” of always delivering to our partners is essential in nurturing trust and ensuring a successful collaboration between artists, promoters, agents, and managers.

Listen to “WE TALK : LIVE MUSIC – 3” on Spreaker.