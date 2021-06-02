Danny Wimmer Presents Launches An Official Twitch Channel With Original Content

(CelebrityAccess) — Independent festival promoter and producer Danny Wimmer Presents has secured a partnership with Twitch to create a dedicated channel on the streaming platform presenting original live music content.

The all-new DWPresents Twitch channel begins streaming on Thursday, June 3 at 4:30pm PDT / 7:30pm EDT and will stream original content six days a week. New content to be featured on the channel includes shows such as The Writer’s Circle hosted by Fever 333’s Jason Aalon Butler and featuring Crown The Empire, Escape The Fate, Nothing More and Spiritbox; and The Lab, hosted by TikTok sensation and musician Jeris Johnson and SiriusXM’s Caity Babs.

The channel will also provide a platform for the already-established That Space Zebra Show, hosted by Bobby Schubenski (Blackcraft founder), Wes Borland (Limp Bizkit) and Josh Balz (Strange Kids, ex-Motionless In White). That Space Zebra Show will continue to broadcast 4x weekly and incorporate new musical features including Riff Wars with Wes Borland and Starving Artists, as well as launch the Battle For The Big Stage: Road to Rockville Edition, where a band can win a slot at the 2021 edition of DWP’s Florida music festival Welcome to Rockville, which will be held from Thursday, November 11 through Sunday, November 14.

Programming on the new channel will kick off on June 3rd with a six-hour live broadcast from Musician’s Institute’s LiveHouse Hollywood, hosted by That Space Zebra Show and unveiling the new programming. he program will include the conclusion of Space Zebra’s “Road to LA” competition, with two fan chosen bands battling head-to-head live for the chance to win a demo deal with Alchemy Recordings. The show will also feature guest appearances from bands including Crown The Empire, Escape The Fate, Fever 333, Nothing More and Spiritbox, and will be topped off with a performance by Atreyu.

As well, DWPresents on Twitch will feature four days of select performances and other content, including backstage interviews, commentary with artists, games and trivia with bands from past editions of Welcome to Rockville. According to DWP, their other festival brands will be similarly featured on the channel in the future.

“We have been looking for the right partner to livestream our events and create original content. Twitch’s focus on fan interaction and engagement allows us to bring our core mission of providing unparalleled experiences to the streaming space. I am excited about what we have planned and thrilled about this next step in DWP’s evolution,” says Danny Hayes, CEO of Danny Wimmer Presents.

“Through our partnership with Danny Wimmer Presents, incredible artists and bands have the opportunity to continue to build their own brands, connect with fans live and form communities on a global scale in a way that has never been so accessible,” said Will Farrell-Green, Head of Music Content at Twitch. “We’re looking forward to the incredible programming and what our communities create together.”

To watch the DWPresents channel live, tune in weekdays at https://www.Twitch.tv/DWPresents