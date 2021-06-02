Brooklyn Bowl Nashville To Open On June 25th

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — After being delayed by more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Nashville outlet of the live music and bowling chain Brooklyn Bowl is finally scheduled to open its doors to in-person performances this month with a pair of shows by Old Crow Medicine Show.

Located in Nashville’s Germantown neighborhood, Brooklyn Bowl Nashville includes a 1,200-capacity live music venue, a bowling alley, a full-service restaurant, and a bar/nightlife space.

When it opens its doors on June 25, Brooklyn Bowl Nashville will join the chain’s other locations, which include Las Vegas and their flagship location in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Other upcoming shows on the books at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville include Dumpstaphunk on July 15; Emo Night Brooklyn on August 7; Maggie Rose on August 19; Lucy Dacus on September 15; and Shinyribs on September 16.

“We’re excited to welcome live audiences into our venue, fully uniting the spirit of this legendary music town with the eclectic energy of Brooklyn Bowl,” says Brooklyn Bowl co-founder Peter Shapiro. “It’s an honor to add our unique Brooklyn Bowl mix to the Nashville community.”

While its opening was delayed, the team at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville kept busy during the pandemic and the venue pivoted to hosting live streams with a series of virtual concerts that featured Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Billy Strings and others.