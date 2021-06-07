The Latest Entry In The Conjuring Franchise Tops Tepid Weekend At The Box Office

A scene from Warner Bros. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (Warner)

Los Angeles (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Bros. “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” topped the weekend box office, earning just $24.1 million in North American cinemas, according to data compiled by Comscore and pushing last week’s leader “A Quiet Place Part 2” out of the spotlight.

Starring Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, and Ruairi O’Connor, the film, which is the 8th in the ‘Conjuring’ metaverse, fictionalizes the purported 1981 exorcism of 8-year-old David Glatzel, as reported by the notorious “paranormal investigators” Ed and Lorraine Warren.

The supernatural horror thriller was directed by Michael Chaves, whose horror pedigree includes directing another entry in the franchise, “The Curse of La Llorona,” with a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and based on a story by Johnson-McGoldrick and James Wan, who co-created the macabre “Saw” franchise.

The film, which landed in 3,102 locations around North America, was also released to Warner’s HBO Max streaming platform on the same day as it debuted in theaters in the first major challenge to the long-established theatrical release window.

While the cinema industry is slowly re-opening across North America, Comscore reported that box office revenue is off by almost 60% from the same time in 2020.