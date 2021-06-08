Rolling Loud New York Announces Headliners Including Travis Scott, 50 Cent

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Hip-Hop festival brand Rolling Loud will return to the Big Apple this year with a lineup that’s headlined by Travis Scott, 50 Cent, and J Cole, with special guest Bobby Shmurda.

Set for October 28-30 at Citi Field in Queens, the bill also includes Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, Lil Durk, Gucci Mane, Lil Baby, Playboi Carti, Kodak Black, Rick Ross, Lil Yachty, and Chief Keef, among numerous others.

The festival brand, which also includes editions in Miami and Los Angeles, and Portugal made its Gotham debut in 2019 but took a year off in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Tickets go on sale on June 11. Passes to the Miami and California editions of the festival have already sold out.